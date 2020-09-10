Startimes has announced the launch of StarTimes GO, a 24-hour channel dedicated to e-shopping and aimed at advancing the digital lifestyle of Nigerians.

According to Tunde Aina, COO, StarTimes Nigeria, the integrated e-shopping platform offers audience access to a massive array of superior quality products, with great designs, at discounted prices and the goods are directly delivered to the doorsteps of shoppers.

He said the e-shopping channel which incorporates TV to e-commerce in real-time is the first of its kind in Africa. “First launched in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda, the integrated e-shopping channel will then be available Pan-Africa. The e-shopping platform also features a direct source and direct selling, to further control the quality of goods and to avoid price raise in the process..

We have now fully launched StarTimes GO to further enrich e-shopping experience. StarTimes is not just a digital-TV, we are now an enabler of digital-lifestyle. StarTimes GO further reinforces our vision to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV,” he said.