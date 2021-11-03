Three sister channels of ZeeWorld – Zee TV, Zee One, and Zee Tamizh have been launched on StarTimes.

The channels are dedicated to showcasing a wide selection of family-friendly programmes such as award-winning series, lifestyle/food, reality, and highly acclaimed movies, which are dubbed in English on Zee One with Zee TV and Zee Tamizh offering English subtitles.

The channels join the rich variety of Bollywood channels on StarTimes which include Star Plus, Star Life, ST Bollywood, Glow, Zee Cinema, and Colours, making StarTimes the home of Bollywood entertainment in the pay-TV market.

According to Viki Liu, Content Director, StarTimes Nigeria, the November 1 launch of a new Nollywood channel for Basic and Smart Bouquets’ subscribers is dedicated to quality Nollywood movies, including movies that performed excellently in cinemas.

She said Zee TV is a 24-hour Indian general entertainment channel in the Hindi language with English subtitles. “Over the years, Zee TV has become a market leader with well-known shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and Kundali Bhagya. Zee TV will be available on channel 510 (DTT), 557 (DTH) on StarTimes.

“We are incredibly pleased to offer the Zee channels as a destination of family-friendly entertainment, a place where viewers can easily connect with our carefully selected programming. Zee TV was our first channel to launch in Africa in 1996 and it’s thrilling to see it still expanding its reach 25 years later,’’ says Desiree Pillay, VP: Marketing and Content, Zee Networks.

“Statistics show a strong affinity for Nollywood and Bollywood content in various homes. Offering varieties that appeal to the diverging appetite of our audience has always been our desire. We are excited to offer these at no extra charge,” Liu said.

