Boasting over eight cartoon channels, StarTimes has lined up exciting content for kids of all ages during the Yuletide.

According to StarTimes, during the festive season, kids will have access to cartoon channels including Jim Jam, Nickelodeon, Toonami, Cbeebies, Dream Works, ST Kids, Baby TV for toddlers, and Pineapple TV among others. For children who are more into adventures and fairy tales, ST Kids channel will air Boonie Bears: The Adventurers during weekdays from December 14 at 4pm and The Guardians of Carcosa season 6 on weekdays from December 3 at 5pm.

Kids will also see popular animation characters on Toonami channel. In Justice League airing daily at 5pm, Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman will lead the DC Super Heroes against their most infamous foes. While the Dragon Ball Super also airing daily at 3:25pm and rerun at 11:35am follows the adventures of Goku and his friends after defeating Majin Buu and bringing peace to earth once again. Goku encounters beings far more powerful and defends the earth against a powerful destructive deity. For kids hoping to expand their worldviews, this channel could be a window to the world.

On DreamWorks, children can enjoy Voltron Legendary Defender at 2:30pm and 5:30pm daily and weekends at 8:30am and Noddy Toyland Detective weekdays at 8:30am and 10:30am. For the Voltron Legendary Defender, DreamWorks Animation re-imagines one of the most popular fan-favourite shows of all time in this all-new comedic action-packed show from executive producer, Joaquim Dos Santos and co-executive producer, Lauren Montgomery. Toyland Detective takes pre-schoolers on exciting, fun-filled adventures to a colourful world filled with dinosaurs, trains, unicorns, robots, pirates and more.

“To enable each family member stream their favourite content without TV remote fight, StarTimes has launched a one-for-four project giving each pay-TV subscriber three VIP membership on the StarTimes ON mobile TV app for free, in addition to TV viewing. All family members can watch their favourite content simultaneously on various devices. This handy application, available on Play Store and Apple Store, provides viewers with over 100 channels and 20,000hrs+ programmes,” StarTimes’ PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi explained.