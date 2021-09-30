

Spending time at home with family members on Independence Day, October 1 will be much more of a fun moment this year as StarTimes has lined up top-rated Nollywood movies to entertain everyone.

According to Ali Auta, Channel Manager, St Nollywood, StarTimes Nigeria, StarTimes is demonstrating its commitment to satisfy the growing demands of viewers for local content. “Nollywood is rooted in our history as a nation. Bringing top content that resonates with our audience and the nation is our own way of celebrating independence day with our audience,” he said.

Auta said startingt 12 pm to 9 pm, ST Nollywood Plus channel will air back-to-back hits, with themes mirroring struggles faced as a nation. These movies include 1929, an adaption of Aba women riot; Ajuwaya, which narrates the ordeals faced by youth corps members; 93days, the ebola experience; Makete Must Sell, a comedy flick to lighten the day; and Lagos Landing, a Nollywood-French cinema action thriller.

ST Nollywood Plus is on channel 13 on StarTimes DTT (antenna users) and channel 102 on StarTimes DTH (dish users).

93days, featuring Bimbo Manuel, Gideon Okeke, and Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, among others, will air at 12 pm. 93 Days, a drama thriller recounts the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria and its successful containment by health workers from a Lagos hospital. The movie is dedicated to Ameyo Adadevoh, a Nigerian physician who played a key role in the containment of Ebola in Nigeria. What happens when the deadliest infectious disease known to man arrives in a megacity with over 21 million people? Enjoy this Independence Day special drama that marked our independence from the deadly pandemic, Ebola.

Ajuwaya, the story of what happens when six corps members get posted to a remote village in Osun state and awaken an age-long evil, will come next at 2:05 pm. This Independence Day special horror drama, features Timini Egbuson, Etinosa Idemudia, and Rahama Sadau, among others.

1929 is based on true events, taking its audience back in Nigeria’s history. It will air at 4:00 PM. It narrates the Aba women’s riot in 1929, a revolt in British Nigeria, where a group of women took a stand against social and economic injustice. This historical drama follows the story of these women and their crusade. It features Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Sam Dede, Becky Odungide, and more.

Lagos Landing will come next at 5:35 pm. An uptight French woman joins a dating site and connects with a rich, young lawyer in Africa. However, when she goes to meet him in Nigeria, she becomes a victim of mistaken identity. It stars Ramsey Noah, Desmond Elliot, Kayla Evaand Emmanuel Ikubese, among others.

Makete Must Sell, a comedy flick will lighten up the day at 7:25 pm. It tells the story of a young woman who feels pressure from her family to get married within a certain amount of time, but she struggles to find a suitable man to marry until one shows up and enters her life unexpectedly. It stars Igwe 2pac, Toyin Abraham, Bisola Aiyeola, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Nedu, among others.

