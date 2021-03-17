Football lovers have more to enjoy while paying less as StarTimes has scaled down its premium sports channel, World Football, to lower bouquets.
From Monday, March 15, World Football channel is now on Basic Bouquet for N1700 monthly on DTT (antenna users) and on Smart Bouquet for N2200 monthly for DTH (dish) users.
World Football Channel’s premium sports content includes Europa League, The Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia, Bundesliga, among others.
AC Milan are set to welcome Manchester United for a Europa League round of 16 return leg on Thursday live on StarTimes’ World Football channel. Arsenal will face Olympiacos while Tottenham are away to Dinamo Zagreb.
Three days later, Manchester United will square up against Leicester in the Emirates FA Cup’s quarterfinal. Man City will seek to maintain their winning streaks as they are away to Everton on Saturday. Bournemouth seeks glory against Southampton while Chelsea will face Sheffield United. All matches are live on StarTimes’World Football channel.
Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said that the initiative fits in with StarTimes’ strategy, which focuses on making premium pay-TV content available to every home.
