Merit Ibe

Leading digital Pay-TV company, StarTimes Nigeria, has entered into a strategic digital content sharing partnership with MTN. The partnership provides MTN subscribers access to a wide range of interesting movies, series and sports via the StarTimes ON Application platform.

By this partnership, StarTimes will provide more than 60 live channels and over 2,000 video-on-demand content to MTN subscribers using airtime to subscribe. Subscribers will also have access to discounted data bundles.

Speaking on this initiative, the Chief Operating Officer, StarTimes Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Aina, noted that with the video streaming bundles on the StarTimes App, MTN subscribers will enjoy unlimited entertainment and video on demand (VOD) services at a cheaper data price than any other network in Nigeria.

“We have My Sport VIP and MAX VIP streaming packages, which can be subscribed to weekly, monthly or quarterly.

“To enjoy discounted MTN data bundles to stream content, MTN is offering its mobile internet subscribers a special data bundle – StarTimes Streaming Only and StarTimes Binge. StarTimes Streaming Only provides data allocation to stream on StarTimes only while StarTimes Binge provides data allocation to access the internet and also an allocation to stream on StarTimes.

“StarTimes ON currently boasts of 5.5 million users in Nigeria and over 15million across Africa, making its partnership with MTN the latest in an industry where it has become a common trend for Telcos and video operators to partner towards effective delivery in a market where VOD and live streaming are on the rise,” Aina said.

Corroborating, the MTN Chief Digital Officer, , Srinivas Rao said: “We have always been deliberate about giving our customers the very best in digital content.”