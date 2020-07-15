Chinenye Anuforo and Merit Ibe

StarTimes has refreshed its content offerings, bringing more sought-after content to its subscribers at the most affordable rate in the market. This is even as a new blockbuster Hollywood movie channel and two premium sports rights are coming on the platform.

To bring these exciting offerings within the reach of every Nigerian, the pay-TV entertainment provider said it pioneered and remains the only player in the Nigerian market offering flexible subscription options – daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly, allowing Nigerians to subscribe according to their needs and means.

Disclosing this during a virtual conference meeting with journalists on Friday in Lagos, Viki Liu, marketing manager of StarTimes, said, due to StarTimes’ giant strides to make digital TV affordable to all families, the price of pay-TV has been greatly lowered, from an average $50 per month to $3 or $5 dollars per month.

She noted that the pay-as-you-go options are available for all bouquets; and whether a customer subscribes daily, weekly or monthly to a bouquet, he will have access to the same channels and services, adding that flexible billing systems are reasonable for people who do not spend much time watching television after subscription.

Viki said although the sharp drop in naira has forced the brand to adjust some of its bouquet prices upwards from August 1, subscribers will get more value for what they are paying, without compromising affordability.

Her words, “Over the last couple of months, StarTimes has been adding new and exciting channels, great local and international channels for the viewing pleasure of our teeming subscribers without an additional charge. These channels, including other existing flagship channels and content, were acquired at a cost, which StarTimes has continued to bear to cushion the economic pressure on subscribers.

“For sports lovers, StarTimes offers varieties of international football tournaments for the entertainment of our teeming subscribers. Europa League, Bundesliga and Coppa Italia are exclusive on StarTimes. We also air English FA Cup andCopa Del Rey among others.”