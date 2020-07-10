Cosmas Omegoh

StarTimes says it has refreshed its content offerings, thus bringing more sought-after content to its subscribers at affordable rate in the market. It says a new blockbuster Hollywood movie channel and two premium sports rights are coming on the platform.

The pay-TV entertainment provider said it pioneered and remains the only player in the Nigerian market offering flexible subscription options – daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly, allowing Nigerians to subscribe according to their needs and means.

Disclosing this during a virtual conference meeting with journalists, on Friday, in

Lagos, Viki Liu, Marketing Manager of StarTimes said that due to StarTimes’ strides to make digital TV affordable to all families, the price of pay-TV had been greatly lowered, from average $50 per month to 3 or 5 dollars per month.

She noted that the pay-as-you-go options are available for all bouquets; and whether a customer subscribes daily, weekly or monthly to a bouquet, he will have access to the same channels and services, adding that flexible billing systems are reasonable for people who do not spend reasonable time watching television after subscription.

Viki said that although the sharp drop in naira had forced the brand to adjust some of its bouquet prices upwards from August 1, subscribers will get more value for what they are paying, without compromising affordability.

“Over the last couple of months, StarTimes has been adding new and exciting channels, great local and international channels for the viewing pleasure of our teeming subscribers without an additional charge. These channels, including other existing flagship channels and content, were acquired at a cost which StarTimes has continued to bear to cushion the economic pressure on subscribers.

“For sports lovers, StarTimes offers varieties of international football tournaments for the entertainment of our teeming subscribers. Europa League, Bundesliga and www.startimestv.com. Coppa Italia are exclusive on StarTimes. We also air English FA Cup, Copa Del Rey among others.

“We also brought back FOX, FOX LIFE, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild,

ESPN, ESPN 2 and BABY TV. We will very soon also be including a new Hollywood blockbuster movie channel on our list of entertainment content,” she

noted.

Speaking on the challenges that the company is facing, the StarTimes marketing manager said that earlier this year, the Federal Government increased the rate of the Value Added Tax

(VAT) from 5% to 7.5%. “This increase did have an effect on our cost, but in consideration of our customers’ plight, we continued to bear that extra cost.

“More recently, the impact of the foreign exchange rate has had an overwhelming adverse effect on our business. Our business is not exempted from the effect of the naira depreciation affecting all businesses in the country.

“All of our foreign content is bought in dollars and to continually serve our subscribers the best content, we have been constrained to make some slight review on our subscription rates. The decision to make this review is based on compelling external factors beyond our control.

“By this review which will take effect from August 1 st , for our DTT (antenna) users: basic bouquet subscribers will now pay N1,700 as against N1,300 monthly to enjoy close to 80 exciting channels; Classic Bouquet subscribers will pay N2,500 as against N1,900 monthly to keep enjoying close to 100 channels. While Nova

bouquet remains unchanged at N900 with over 43 exciting channels.

“For DTH (Dish) users: Smart bouquet subscribers will pay N2,200 as against N1,900 monthly; Super Bouquet subscribers will pay N4,200 as against N3,800 monthly, while Nova bouquet remains unchanged at N900. DTH has close to 200 exciting channels.

“We hope our customers understand as we are not known for incessant price

increase. Rather, StarTimes’ subscription prices had on different occasions been reduced in order to make digital TV affordable for every Nigerian.”

Responding to enquiries from the media, Liu assured subscribers that as a business, the brand will continue to make it a priority to broaden its content offerings to meet a variety of their interests without compromising affordability.

“Despite the price adjustment, we shall continue to delight our subscribers with more value at the best cost in the Pay-TV market. Consumer’s interests are duly taken care of with these flexible subscription options which give them access to pay for what they watch as low as N90 daily,” she said.