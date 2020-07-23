Merit Ibe

To strengthen its content offerings, StarTimes Nigeria is adding two premium sports content and mind-blowing animation channel, DreamWorks, to its growing list in September.

The affordable pay-television platform is bringing access to those that were excluded from enjoying the beauty of pay-TV through its pay-as-you-go bundle.

StarTimes introduced the pay-as-you-go model in 2017 to offer more flexible subscription options to pay-television consumers based on their needs and means.

Recently, the Minister of Information and Culture was quoted in the media to have said the pay-as-you-go model is achievable in Nigeria, not just achievable, a pay TV provider, StarTimes already offers it. According to the Public Relations Manager of StarTimes Nigeria, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, the pay-as-you-go billing system is reasonable for people who do not spend reasonable time watching television after subscription.

“Pay-as-you-go, in its simplest definition, means flexibility in the pay-television billing system. Subscribers can choose to pay daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly and enjoy all exciting content on their preferred package/bouquet valid for the period paid for.

“Since 2010 when StarTimes started operation in Nigeria, the company has spared no effort in realising its ambitious mission, to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV.

“Because of StarTimes, the price of pay-TV has been greatly lowered. So, we are making digital TV affordable for all families.

“For sports lovers, StarTimes offers a broad category of international sports tournaments. From Europa League, Bundesliga, Coppa Italia and Copa Del Rey which are exclusive to StarTimes; StarTimes equally airs FA Cup, The English Football League Championship (EFL), Major League Soccer (MLS), Belgian Pro League, Netherlands Eredivisie; and Basketball tourneys.