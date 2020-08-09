From September, StarTimes will be the home of Lionel Messi and Christian Ronaldo as the Digital TV operator has acquired broadcasting rights of LaLiga Santander and the UEFA Nations League.

StarTimes secured four-season transmission rights for the Spanish top league, which will be broadcast in French language, from 2020/21 to 2024 season across sub-Saharan Africa.

Matches will be aired live and in HD on the StarTimes Sports channels as well as the StarTimes ON streaming application. UEFA Nations League is UEFA’s newest national-team competition and is entering its second edition. This national-team competition replaces friendlies with competitive matches, allowing nations to play against equally ranked teams. The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League starting from the group stage that will begin on September 3.

The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage matches will be played between September and November. Starting on September 3, matchday 1 will see great games such as Germany vs. Spain, Sweden against France and, titleholder Christian Ronaldo’s Portugal vs. Croatia.

“We are delighted to have secured the broadcast rights to LaLiga Santander, one of the most prestigious football competitions in the world,” said StarTimes Sports Director, Kristen Miao. “The acquiring of LaLiga Santander shows our commitment to continuously enrich our bouquets and to provide our subscribers with premium sports content.

“StarTimes has a strong presence in the region and proven expertise in sports in general and football in particular, which will help us all to reach as wide an audience as possible,” said Melcior Soler, director of the LaLiga audiovisual department.