Africa’s leading digital TV operator has acquired exclusive broadcasting rights for CONMEBOL Copa América Brasil 2019 in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The 46th edition of Copa America will take place from June 14th to July 7th in 5 cities from Brazil. Twelve teams will be competing including two guests, Japan and Qatar.

“South America has some of the best teams in the world. We are happy to give our 25 million users the chance to watch Messi or Neymar playing with their national teams. Apart from Africa, the continent with the craziest fans of football is South America and this year the tournament will be held in the best football country, Brazil. It will be intense,” explains Shi Maochu, StarTimes Sport Director.

Shi said: “Consistent with StarTimes’ mission and values, our search for best sport contents is always at the heart of our commitment to service excellence. In this regard, CONMEBOL Copa América Brasil 2019 will definitely make African football fans delighted in the coming days.”

StarTimes will broadcast all Copa América matches on its 5 sports channels, as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application, live and in HD in all Sub-Saharan Africa.

StarTimes has been awarded exclusive rights for English and small language rights in sub-Saharan Africa (including South Africa) on all-media platform, and non-exclusive French and Portuguese-speaking rights.