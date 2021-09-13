As part of its drive to promoting indigenous entertainment, StarTimes has lined up exciting star-studded content for its Yoruba audience in September.

StarTimes has the highest collection of Yoruba TV channels in the pay-TV market. These channels dedicated to Yoruba entertainment include Orisun, ST Yoruba, Nigbati and Tiwa N Tiwa, while Wakaati TV and PBO TV also have time belts showcasing the best of Yoruba movies.

Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said on these channels, viewers can expect exciting movies and shows daily, for their viewing pleasure. “These movies, which are urban, epic, ethnic, and more, are carefully selected and themed to ensure maximum audience engagement and satisfaction.

Favourite stars will be on parade as Orisun TV brings blockbuster Yoruba movies daily at 8 am, afternoon at 3pm or 5 pm, and movie of the day at 8 pm.

On PBO TV, exciting fixtures are lined up this September. Oro Aye, featuring Fathia Balogun, Kemi Afolabi, and Victoria Kolawole will air on Saturday, September 18 at 11 am. Oro Aye follows the story of two people, a young man who wanted to be rich desperately and a woman who tries to silence her past.

Movies to see on Wakaati include Revolt on September 25 at 8pm; and Aye Alabata on September 30 also at 8 pm. Aye Alabata narrates an unfortunate twist of events where a kingdom suffers a calamity born out of the transgressions of the king’s son.”

To give subscribers more, Ibeabuchi said a promo tagged: ‘more value, same price’ which kicked off on September 1 offers active basic and smart subscribers three extra channels that are exclusive to StarTimes topmost plan. “These channels include the revamped ST Nollywood Plus channel dedicated to premium Nollywood movies; An animation channel, DreamWorks and highly-rated Telenovela channel, ST Novela E Plus,” he said.

