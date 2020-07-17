Affordable pay-television platform, StarTimes will air live actions of the FA Cup semi-final matches this weekend on its World Football Channel, with an option for subscribers to pay-as-you-go.

StarTimes introduced the pay-as-you-go model in 2017 to offer more flexible subscription options to pay-television consumers based on their needs and means.

The semi-final fixtures promise to be intense as fans watch some of the fiercest rivalries in world football.

Arsenal will face Man City tomorrow at 7:45pm, while Manchester United will battle Chelsea on Sunday at 6pm on World Football Channel.

Manchester United beat Norwich, Arsenal saw off Sheffield United, Chelsea beat Leicester and Manchester City eased past Newcastle to make up the semi-finals.

Record 13-time winners Arsenal will be looking to upset the odds when they meet defending champions City in what is sure to be a mouth-watering encounter.

The pair will clash at Wembley for the third time in three years after meetings in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final and the 2018 League Cup final.