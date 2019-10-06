Tozali, a Hausa language channel on StarTimes that is focused on promoting the people and culture of northern Nigeria, will now air its programmes to subscribers in the 19 northern states of the country.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, David Zhang, this is in line with the company’s resolve to promote the cultural heritage of Nigeria through the channels on its platforms.

At a signing ceremony in Abuja recently, Zhang noted that the subscribers in the 19 northern states including the North East, North West and North Central would enjoy uninterrupted broadcasting in Hausa via Tozali TV.

Also commenting, Maimuna Yahaya Abubakar, Managing Director of Tozali TV, hinted that it’s a lifestyle channel that would focus on promoting women in the north. “The idea was conceived to promote women, especially women from the northern part of Nigeria,” she said.