Leading digital pay-TV platform, StarTimes has this month unveiled four brand new blockbuster drama series including Empire, The Walking Dead, Criminal Minds and The Resident on its Fox channels.

According to the company, the new content offering is an all-round entertainment channel for the delight of television viewers across Africa.

Season 6 of the popular Empire series is a powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and often dangerous world of hip-hop music. It revolves around the Lyons and their media company, Empire Entertainment. It is the last season of Empire, so who has the last laugh to own the company?

The Walking Dead Season 10B is adapted from the comic of the same name by Tony Moore that tells the story of a group of people struggling to survive in the zombie world. The Whisperer War looks to be reaching boiling point, but a small wait came first. Tune in to find out what’s coming next.

In Criminal Minds season 14, the FBI will continue to travel throughout the country providing excellent criminal profiles and criminal behavior analysis for real cases.

Resident season 3 is about a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital who faces personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. It is considered a dark medical drama about an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day of residency under the supervision of a senior resident who appears tough and brilliant but turns out to be a cunning and deadly psychopath.

In the 3rd season, the doctors of Chastain are surrounded by new rules, as Red Rocky Mountain Medical takes over the hospital. This and many more await both new and existing StarTimes subscribers beginning from this month.