With this year’s Yuletide celebrations disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, StarTimes is giving families more reason to spend time together with its Christmas upgrade promo, even as it is giving every TV subscriber access to view one subscription on four devices.

The Christmas promo, which kicks off on November 15 to mid-January next year offers subscribers an opportunity to enjoy more exciting channels. Nova and Basic/Smart bouquet Subscribers who recharge for two months will enjoy 2 months of the higher bouquet while Super/Classic package subscribers will get 10 extra days for free when they recharge for two months. Aside from that, StarTimes has partnered electronics firms, Lontor Bulbs and Oraimo to appreciate 2020 loyal subscribers during the festive period.

Also, StarTimes has launched a one-for-four plan. Active subscribers can stream their choice content on four devices simultaneously at no extra cost by linking their decoder to StarTimes ON streaming app on up to three mobile devices. That means four access (TV and three phones) for family members to watch whatever they like anytime, anywhere, any day.

Speaking on this initiative, Ali Auta, National Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said that as Christmas approaches, people are acknowledging the fact they are living in a ‘new normal’ and that things will never go back to how they were before. And this is not a piece of bad news as the digital transformation of our lives accelerated. From work to leisure, from shopping to healthcare, digital innovation has been boosted.

“StarTimes has been on the frontline of this transformation. We upgraded our streaming app StarTimes ON to make information and entertainment more easily available to smartphone users.

“As Christmas approaches, families like to spend quality time watching TV series and movies together at home. TNT Africa will show them the best Hollywood movies while with PBO TV, they will access top Nollywood films. On FOX, TLNovelas and TDC, they will be able to browse great dramas & telenovelas from the U.S.A., Latin America and Turkey. Also, loads of Bollywood and Chinese movies and series will thrill them.

“News and documentaries aficionados can also enjoy thrilling programs on National Geographic Channel (NGC), National Geographic Wild (NGW)

“Kids are not forgotten with amazing channels: Cbeebies, Toonami, Jimjam, BabyTV, Nickelodeon, ST Kids, Pineapple TV and DreamWorks.

“In terms of sport, StarTimes was the first operator to offer ESPN channels on the continent this year. Subscribers will have access to exciting football, basketball, boxing and mixed martial arts sports this December. StarTimes airs Spanish La Liga and UEFA Nations League, offering football fans all matches of one of the top European football leagues, live and in HD. And StarTimes broadcasts some premium football events such as the UEFA Europa League, the Emirates FA Cup and the Spanish and Italian national cups.

“Thus, our Christmas Upgrade Promo and 1-for-4 viewing options give families more reasons to sit at home and enjoy quality entertainment together for less the bouquet price,” Mr Ali said.