Via its maiden Black Friday on September 18, shoppers will have the opportunity to buy select tech and household products with up to 50% discount.

The Black Friday will hold on Star- Times Facebook page @StarTimesNG live at 7pm this Friday.

The goods on display are directly from manufacturers and StarTimes has partnered them to subsidize the goods, saving shoppers extra money as inflation mounts. Goods will be sold at rock bottom prices, much lower than market price, only during the Black Friday sales. Early birds will be gifted extra tech products for purchases made.

According to Tunde Aina, COO, StarTimes Nigeria, available on free-to-air on Channel 002, StarTimesGO Channel has professional hosts and aesthetic scene settings to make shop- ping entertaining while the products are displayed by the hosts.