Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has assured members of the technology community that the Startup Bill was already before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and would soon be given due consideration. He gave the assurance in an address at the Art of Technology event recently held in Lagos. According to the minister, the Startup Bill, which is already before the FEC, would accelerate the growth of small and new technology firms in Nigeria when enacted into law.

He said the bill has generated a lot of interest within the private and public sector, with several policy makers describing it as transformational not only for the tech ecosystem but also for the entire economy.

Also speaking at the event, leader of the Nigeria Startup Bill project, Mr. Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, stressed the need for the youths to focus on creating innovative and globally competitive products and services.

Facebook Head of Policy, West and Central Africa, Adaora Ikenze, harped on the importance of the bill, saying, “If the Nigeria Startup Bill is passed into law, it will be a great move in the right direction. Not only will the tech ecosystem be strengthened, it will also help to close existing regulatory gaps.”

Meanwhile, Head of Tech Cabal Insights, Olarenwaju Odunowo, said, “if indeed the bill will soon be considered at the Federal Executive Council, then the tech community couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas gift.”

He further noted that, “a lot of people have worked tirelessly to co-create this Bill, and to see that it is getting to the highest approval of the executive branch of government at such a record time leaves me with great joy.

