Ayo Alonge

A fast growing startup, Rainbow Tech Construction and Engineering Company, has empowered over 200 women drawn from its host community, while also giving out cash and other gift items to residents and pupils.

At a recent event organised to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Rainbow Complex, an edifice built by the company, situated in Lagos Island, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Alhaji Waheed Ogunbiyi, accompanied by his wife and some government functionaries, embarked on the empowerment initiative.

To help grow their businesses, some traders and senior citizens got cash gifts and food items while school pupils got books, bags, stationery and other educational materials.

Speaking at the event, Ogunbiyi noted that the gesture serves as a corporate social responsibility, while creating an avenue for small business owners to thrive.

“Today, we are commemorating the 5th anniversary of Rainbow complex which is a historical complex. It had been a public office in the past. It had been a vocational center, a magistrate court, a school, a post office. Everyone in Lagos Island recognises this place as a place they went through, either you want to buy a stamp or post a letter.

“This is a place where small businesses thrive and that is why our company is posed to coming up with others structures like this across the country, just to create opportunities for small businesses to thrive. Already, as we speak, we have as many structures of this magnitude across the country.

“This is our corporate social responsibility. We are making money here, we are doing fine here, our business started here and we are progressing. So, won’t we give out to our community?

“Honestly, personally, God said if you have, you must give. It is something that God loves. If you don’t give, you can’t get more. We are giving out to the schools as well, “he said.