Leading luxury fragrance and lifestyle startup, Essenza, has opened a new store in Abuja, with the launch of new fragrances. The opening of the store took place recently at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, playing host to ex-Big Brother housemate, Kim Oprah, and well attended by prominent personalities in the beauty and lifestyle industry.

In an opening remark, the Executive Director of Essenza, Abiola Kasumu, said: “There is an increasing appetite and taste for luxury brands in Abuja, and this new store will provide more avenues for our customers to access their preferred local and international brands they’ve come to trust. We are also thrilled to unveil these new and exciting fragrances; they provide our customers the opportunity to identify and embrace their own unique scent, personality and style.” With its industry heritage of over a decade, this store opening and launch of new fragrances reflect the growth of the Essenza brand with presence in Nigeria and Ghana. Essenza continues its goal to remain the number one retail outlet for luxury fragrances and lifestyle brands from around the world.

The Premium Drinks Manager, Prestige Brands Limited (Importers of Lanson Champagne), Yusuf Mustapha, was delighted to emphasise the need to consider going into partnership with Essenza.

“We are delighted to partner with Essenza on this occasion. They have been the authority on luxury fragrances and personal care brands, and the launch of these new fragrances inevitably establishes Essenza’s unparalleled commitment, energy and focus to creating outstanding bespoke products and a retail gateway for leading global beauty brands in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Set to open even more stores, Essenza’s aggressive growth plans and market domination are balanced with business principles for longevity and sustainability, nurturing and building brands through partnership and transparency always adhering to international brand standards. Essenza has been the official retailer to more than 80 international brands including Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Givenchy, Chanel, Armani, Guerlain, Clarins, Clinique, Lancôme, Estee Lauder, Calvin Klein, D&G and Dior. With a strong brand portfolio, the startup has created a destination for luxury conscious Nigerians to continuously be on trend, as it recently launch its e-commerce platform. The visionary chain has become a household name among the brand conscious in the West African consumer market.