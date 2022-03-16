George ONYEJIUWA

A front line aspirant for the Ihitte- Uboma state constituency seat Hon Vitalis Akuebuka has pledged to provide

He has also promised to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of the area, if elected into the plum seat in 2023.

Hon Akuebuka stated this in a telephone interview with our Reporter on Wednesday while speaking on his desire to bring democratic dividends to the people of White Uboma LGA.

He pointed out that Ihitte Uboma will witness an impressive transformation and development if he becomes the next lawmaker, adding that when the right person take charge of governance, the constituents will definitely feel the impact.

The House of Assembly hopeful noted that he is currently consulting with stakeholders in the LGA and the people, in other to know how his dream for a better Ihitte Uboma will be achieved.

Hon Akuebuka further pointed out that he is yet to officially declare for the said position but maintained that he would do so soon.

He enjoined the people of the area to stand with him in building a constituency that every son and daughter of Ihitte Uboma will be proud of.