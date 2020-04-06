Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As a result of incessant collapse of buildings within the state capital, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has announced an immediate evaluation of structural integrity of buildings within the state capital.

This follows the collapse of a three-storey building, which had been marked for demolition at Ezeluike Street, Olympic Layout, Agbani Road, Awkunanaw, on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, the Chairman of ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh, said that the exercise would be conducted jointly by a technical team from the agency and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Enugu State branch.

“ECTDA will immediately commence evaluation of the structural integrity and stability of all buildings within the state capital territory, from April 10, 2020.”

“ECTDA shall comply with the recommendations to be made at the end of the exercise. Where any structure (s) fails the integrity test the developer or owner shall be given a reasonable time not exceeding 60 days to commence reconstruction and ensure that the structure is fit and stable for human habitation”.

“In a case where no option is available such building(s) shall be demolished rather than put the lives of the occupants in danger.’

While disclosing that rescue teams from ECTDA, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), State Fire Service and Red Cross, among others, were on ground at the site of the incident for emergency operations, Dr. Onoh noted that no casualties were recorded.

He stated that the collapsed three-storey building had no building approval from ECTDA and was consequently marked for demolition in July and November 2019, but the developer continued despite the order.