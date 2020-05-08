Edo Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, has said the state is making steady progress in the management of coronavirus, noting that all active cases of COVID-19 are being managed at different isolations centres across the state and are responding well to treatment.

Speaking with journalists in Benin, Okundia said Edo has discharged 10 persons who have tested negative twice to the virus, and exited another 491 persons, comprising 111 persons of interest and 380 line-listed contacts, who have completed the compulsory 14-day follow up and tested negative.

The commissioner noted that from the onset of the outbreak, Edo State has recorded 593 suspected cases of COVID-19 and 65 confirmed cases spread across nine local government areas of the state, including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, and Akoko-Edo.

Okundia, however, reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government remains committed to containing the COVID-19 pandemic in all communities across the state.

“As we ramp up efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in our dear state, it is pertinent to note that compliance with the government’s stay-at-home and social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures, are non-negotiable in the fight against the spread of the virus. Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water…,” he said.