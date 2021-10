From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Congress Appeal Committee set up to address grievances of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the recently conducted state congress on Wednesday ended its sitting with no petition received.

The five man committee headed by former House of Representatives member, Patrick Obahiagbon sat between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Obahiagbon told journalists in Abeokuta that no petition was received within the two days of the committee.

He said the development implied that the APC leaders in the state were satisfied with the conduct of October 16 state congress.

“We have sat for two days now and no person or persons have approached this State Congress Appeal Committee.

“In that circumstances, we are of the view that Ogun State APC political class are satisfied that the state congress held on October 16, 2021 was in substantial compliance with both the constitution of APC, the extant regulations rolled out by the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee and off course, with clear provisions of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the committee chairman said.

He added that the panel would now proceed to write its report and forward it to the national secretariat “in order to meet the requisite timeline of this assignment.”

