The State Director-General of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement and Board Member of the Edo State Waste Management Board, Patrick Iyoha and two others, yesterday, resigned their appointments.

The two others who resigned their appointments are the Chairman of the Edo State Post Primary Education Board, Pastor Gabriel Oiboh and the first member of the board, Osanyemwere Osawe, following alleged pressure being mounted on them to defect to the PDP.

Iyoha in his resignation letter dated July 28, 2020, thanked the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for giving him the opportunity to serve the people, but stated that his reasons for resignation are personal.

Similarly, the Chairman of the State Post Primary Education Board, Pastor Gabriel Oiboh, in his own resignation letter, also dated July 28, 2020, stated that he had considered the political happenings in the state as it affects his person, and the pressure to leave the APC, his party to PDP, a party he left since 2009.

He also stated that having prayerfully considered the options available to him, he has decided to remain in the APC.