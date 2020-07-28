The State Director-General of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement and Board Member of the Edo State Waste Management Board, Patrick Iyoha and two others, yesterday, resigned their appointments.

The two others who resigned their appointments are the Chairman of the Edo State Post Primary Education Board, Pastor Gabriel Oiboh and the first member of the board, Osanyemwere Osawe, following alleged pressure being mounted on them to defect to the PDP.

Hon. Iyoha in his resignation letter dated 28th of July, 2020, thanked the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for giving him the opportunity to serve the Edo people, but stated that his reasons for resignation is personal.

Similarly, the Chairman of the State Post Primary Education Board, Pastor Gabriel Oiboh, in his own resignation letter, also dated 28th July, 2020, stated that he had considered the political happenings in the state as it affects his person, and the pressure to leave the APC, his party to PDP, a party he left since 2009.

He also stated that having prayerfully considered the options available to him, he has decided to remain in the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, seven Councilors of Oredo Local Government Council, including the Councilor of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Ward 4, have resisted pressure to defect to the PDP and joined the army of those who have decided to remain in the All Progressives Congress to pitch their tent with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the same vein, seven out of 10 Councilors in Uhumwode Local Government Council hav‎e reportedly pitch tent with Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

Recall that the Chief of Staff to governor Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, two Commissioners, Hon Paul Ohonbamu, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Omoua Oni-Okpaku, Commissioner for Environment and Sustenability and several appointees, had resigned their appointments from the Obaseki administration.