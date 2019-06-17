President Muhammed Buhari’ s absence from the on going Internationally Labour Organization (ILO) Centenary celebrations in Geneva which has over 50 top world leaders in attendance was due to urgent and important political matters at home, says Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ayuba Wabba.

Top among the national assignment that kept President Buhari away was the celebrations of June 12 Democracy Day.

The NLC President in an interview with the Daily Sun Workforce explained that President Buhari’ could not attend the ILC holding in Switzerland despite the formal invitation from the ILO.

He noted that the timing also coincided with 9th National Assembly electing the leadership and other activities of governance.

Wabba, who is also a member of the ILO Governing body said that the invitation was delivered to the President, but the activities of governance calls for serious attentions, “but am sure if there is subsequent opportunities he will definitely be here”.

Wabba stated that despite the absent of the President, “Nigeria were highly recognised because from the context of Africa, Nigeria Ghana and South Africa were invited first before other African countries and looking at the strategic position of Nigeria in the committee of nations, ILO recognizes the contributions of Nigeria to the issues concerning all other nations not only in Africa but in the world.”

He said that Nigeria will be hosting one of the largest global event this year, Global Employment Youths Forum where by the Director General of ILO, Guy Ryder will be visiting Nigeria.

“The current DG was the former General Secretary of the International Trade Union Congress (ITUC) which am now the President, clearly there is flow of information”, he said.

The NLC Boss added, “looking at the constitution of the National Assembly, every leader will like to get things fixed and those activities have been scheduled, clearly the date that was given coincided with ILO time table. Besides this time around ILO don’t want representation, its wants the heads of states to be there physically.

“Most of us those that came here were Presidents, I was seated beside those African countries that were here, I was in the hall when President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel of Germany and others came in. However the issues on ground at home concerned governance and that is why the president is not here,” he added.

On the issues of low appointment of Nigerians at the top of affairs in the ILO and other international organisations despite Nigerian roles in the body, Wabba said that the Deputy General Secretary in charge of African, Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, is from Nigeria, and has held the position for almost a decade likewise also many Nigerians holding key positions in the ILO.

“Nigerian has been doing well, but we can even do better particularly the people in government, in terms of interfacing, not like what we have now, coming in for two days and disappearing minutes, we want our political leaders to be here in order to have interactions with their contemporaries around the world to discuss vital issues affecting not only economy but other areas that will make life better for the citizenry”.

According to him, “Nigeria can tap into other opportunities, like in the area of internship, our youth can do internship in the ILO for two years because in international organisation, they look at experience so those that have done internship with them at the end of the day, they will be integrated into the system. But it requires that your country will continue to pay your salaries and up keeps until your integration ”.

“As an organised labour, we cannot be able to do that as workers, but as a government, they need to look into the opportunity because if we are able to be in one of the international agency, it will be easier to move to others and that is why the system works and the issue of experience is very important”.