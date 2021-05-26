Corporate Farmers International (CFI) has partnered Lagos, Kebbi Governments and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokere (CIS) to launch a world class digital agricultural e-learning academy, Eko school agric comic for children and teenagers and an agricultural extension service for farmers.

The three new agricultural products and services unveiled by CFI was aimed to further change the narrative of Nigeria agricultural sector by closing the major gaps within the sector such as agric education, children and teenagers involvement in agric and creating innovative jobs in agricultural extension services.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos r recently, the Co-founder of CFI, Akin Alabi, said the newly launched products and services was designed out of the desire to provide relevant information about agriculture and it value chain also to expose opportunities for other players across other econoi sector in Nigeria.

According to him, agric e-learning academy in collaboration with Lagos, Kebbi states and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokere (CIS) with detailed course and certification on five different agric value chains and verification as an agric aggregator from CIS.

He said the academy is 100 per cent digital with tutors that will take students and agric practitioners through all courses before examination and awarded certification.

“Eko school agric is a comic book series for children, teenagers and lovers of comic book in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of agriculture. It is designed to instill knowledge to our children, catch them young and know where their food comes from.”

He explained that CFI farm support service is established to add value to Nigeria Extension service sector by providing a weekly digital service for farmers and agro-starters through some dedicated mobile numbers that is accessible anywhere in Nigeria adding that the farm support service will be creating jobs for youth through its Freelance Extension Agents (FEA) platform