Osun Government has assured of a hitch-free edition of the annual Osogbo Festival, describing it as the pride of the state.

Supervisor in charge of the Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism Ministry, Obawale Adebisi, gave the assurance at the weekend during a courtesy call on him by the newly-appointed marketing and event management consultant for the 2019 edition of the festival, Esquire Global, representatives of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Nigeria.

Adebisi said the government is committed to partnering individuals ready to promote the growth of the state, saying Governor Gboyega Oyetola promised during his electioneering to make the state a tourists destination.

He commended the management of Esquire Global for its efforts in marketing and promoting the Osun Osogbo Festival, assuring that the state government would give it necessary support to make the 2019 edition a success.

“Osun Osogbo is our pride. We want to sustain the reputation and commercial viability of Osun State as a cultural enterprise destination. We will, therefore, continue to seek and partner anybody, group or firm that will promote and develop tourism in the state. We are impressed with your firm’s efforts so far on the 2019 Osun Osogbo Festival and we look forward to having a rewarding relationship.”

Esquire Global Managing Consultant, Toye Arulogun, promised that the firm would ensure it sustains the traditions of the festival, inject fresh ideas and attract people from around the globe that will ensure the success of the 2019 edition of the world heritage, tourism and cultural fiesta.

He said the firm’s objective is to position Osun Osogbo as a global festival with the unique attributes of myth, mystery, heritage, cultural tourism and traditional festivities with inherent economic potentials for the State of Osun.

“We are desirous of sustaining Osun Osogbo Festival as an international cultural tourism brand in partnership with the state government. The support of the State of Osun is therefore crucial to the success of this year’s edition, as we jointly promote, preserve and sustain the uniqueness of Osun Osogbo Festival,” Arulogun said.