Desmond Mgboh, Kano

After the signing of the amended Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs law by Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the areas that now fall under the parent Kano Emirate and the newly-created emirates have been released.

The four additional emirates are Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.

According to a break down received by our correspondent, the state government has released the local governments which now former the old Kano Emirate just as local government under the news emirates have been declared.

It was gathered that Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi now has much fewer local governments to administer as his territory has been taken away from his once large empire thus limiting his authority to Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, Nasarawa, Fagge, Gwale, Kunbotso, Ungogo, Dawakin Kudu and Munjiburi councils which former a cluster around the old Kano city and Kano Emirate.

Now, Rano Emirate comprises Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudun Wada, Kiru and Bebeji local governments.

Gaya Emirate has Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Gezawa and Gabasawa councils under it.

Similarly, Karaye Emirate has Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Rimingado, Madobi, and Garun Malam placed under its care.

Bichi Emirate comprises Bichi, Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Makoda, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa local governments.