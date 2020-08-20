The Presidency has described measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Presidential Villa as very strong and solid, commending medical workers in the clinic for playing crucial roles since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, the Chief Accounting Officer for the seat of power, gave the commendation at the valedictory session in honour of Mr Augustus Ogueri, Deputy Director, Planning and State House SERVICOM Nodal Officer, who retired from the civil service on Tuesday, having attained 60 years of age. The permanent secretary said since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Nigeria, the medical team in State House Clinic had been at the frontline of implementing public health advice and protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic among workers and visitors to the presidential office.

He said some of the interventions from the team include the local production of medical supplies and equipment such as face masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, hand wash and disinfectants, among others.

At the event, Dr Ibrahim Bashir, Head, Public Health Department, State House Clinic and Dr Chukwu Eze were also recognised for their ‘‘hard work and exemplary contributions to the COVID-19 response in the State House.’’