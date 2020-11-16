Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

State House Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, has appealed to staff in the State House to work as a team and eschew all forms of sectionalism.

He made the call during a dinner at the State House Conference Centre in honour of 19 retirees, including four in the Directorate cadre, for their exceptional contributions to the nation during active years in civil service.

‘’Since I arrived here, what I have tried to do is to build teams. Let the departments work together. Extend handshakes. We cannot afford to be working in silos as this will neither help nor build the system.

‘’What is important for us is to work as one, large, happy family. We share the successes together and we deal with the failures together as a body and if you do that, I think it will be very easy for all of us,’’ he said.

According to a statement by Deputy Director (Information), State House, Attah Esa, the dinner was out together by management of State House.

Presenting the gifts to the retirees, Umar said it was a token of appreciation to the former staff, urging them to always keep fond memories of the State House and stay in touch with colleagues.

The Permanent Secretary assured that more retirees would be appreciated in due course, noting that the special event will be done in batches.