Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Kebbi State and senator representing Kebbi Central, Muhammad Adamu Aliero, has described the Ondo State governorship election as a critical and must win for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking after a reconciliation committee meeting at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, he said the ruling party will do everything humanly possible to win the election.

He also expressed confidence that the efforts of the committee will yield positive results in the determination to bring the aggrieved gladiators under one umbrella.

“The meeting is about the reconciliation of the stakeholders in Ondo State. When the chairman of the committee and Niger State governor left, I took over to conclude the meeting. And we have concluded the meeting. We discussed extensively on what happened during the primary.

“We also decided that as members of the reconciliation committee, we will unite the aggrieved persons, those that are not happy with the conduct of the primary, we will bring to the table and discuss the way forward.

“The governor has already emerged the winner, what is important is to carry everybody along in order to ensure victory for our party. We will do whatever that is humanly possible to ensure we win the governorship election in the state. It is very critical to us.

“We will work assiduously to ensure our candidate is the winner of Ondo election. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure we win that election.

“Already, we have gone to Ondo State in our effort for reconciliation and we spent a whole day there talking to aspirants and stakeholders and members of the state Assembly.

“We are going to continue with the reconciliation exercise. On Friday, we are going to invite members of the National Assembly representing Ondo to discuss how they will assist to ensure we win the election,” he said.

On what could be done to reconcile the feuding executive and legislature, he said: “There is no division between the legislature and the executive. The Senate president has made it very clear that the Ninth Assembly will work collaboratively with the executive and will try to avoid whatever will bring friction.

“We are working for Nigerians and neither the executive nor the legislature is working against each other. He also made it clear that the legislature will do what is good for Nigeria.

“It is just the media that is creating the impression that there is rift. There is no rift between both arms of government and we are working together to ensure we deliver the dividends of democracy,” he said.