Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Council of Anambra North Council of Traditional Rulers has declared its support for the South senatorial zone to produce the next governor of the state.

In a communiqué released after their meeting in Nteje at the weekend and signed by the Chairman of the North chapter of the state Forum of Traditional Rulers Council (ASTRC), Victor Awogu, and the Secretary, Simeom Chidubem, the forum disassociated itself from a newspaper publication of March 22, 2020 wherein some traditional rulers purporting to be speaking for the zone opposed the rotation/zoning of the state governor.

“We wish to disassociate members of the Anambra North chapter of the traditional rulers council from the newspapers publication wherein some traditional rulers purporting to be speaking for Ndi Igwe Anambra North opposed the rotation/zoning of the office of the state governor.

At no time, other than June 6, did Ndi Igwe Anambra North discuss and take a position on the rotation/zoning of the office of the state governor.

“We affirm that it is the turn of Anambra South senatorial to produce the next governor of the state, for two terms of eight years starting from March 16,2022 in keeping with the position already taken in 2007 by ASTRC and re-echoed on March 5 by the state Elders’ Forum,” the forum said.

In the same vein, a non-governmental organisation, Great Anambra Forum (GAFORUM), has appealed to Ndi Anambra to support the senatorial zone to produce the governor in 2021.

Chief Facilitator of the forum, Fabian Ozoigbo, an engineer, during a press briefing in Awka, said a survey carried out by the NGO showed that 71 percent of the people would prefer that the South produces the next governor.

He said zoning would help to reduce the amount of money spent during campaigns and also promote peace, unity and encourage healthy competition.