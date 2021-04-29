From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Forty eight hours after the House of Representatives asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security, following the taking over of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram terrorits, Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has said the action would not solve the Nigeria’s insecurity problems.
The governor spoke to State House Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa.
According to Governor Masari, the military are already overstretched, and a declaration a state of emergency would be stretching them even more.
He appealed to Nigerians to stop politicising security issues, noting that securing the country at this sensitive time is everybody’s business.
On fears that there would be zero allocation for May from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), the governor tasked authorities involved to ensure a way to avert that possibility.
According to him, the inability of states and local councils to fund responsibilities might escalate the security crisis in the country even further.
