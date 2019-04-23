George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Apparently been kept in the dark over the financial status of the state especially the revenue profile and the actual debt stock of the state, Imo lawmakers have summoned the state Commissioner of Finance and the Accountant – General of the state appear before it on Wednesday.

This was just as the state lawmakers also summoned the Secretary to the State Government, Mark Uchendu alongside the Director- General of the Imo state Broadcasting Corporate, Ralph Aforaku over an alleged disparaging statement against the state Assembly aired on the state-owned Radio Station.

The state lawmakers who unanimously agreed to summon the State Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Ugochi Nnanna Okoro and the Acting Accountant – General, Mr Casmir Uzoho following a motion of urgent public importance raised by Hon. Chika Madumere ( AA Nkwerre state Constituency) to ascertain the true status of the finances of the state.

Hon. Madumere while moving the motion at the plenary Tuesday pointed out that it has become incumbent on the state Assembly to invite the state Finance Commissioner and the Accountant – General of the state to interface with the House for the sole purpose of disclosing to the legislators the debt stock and monies that has accrued to the state.

” We want to know the exact financial status of Imo state, we want to have a clearer picture of the state of Imo, we want to know the exact stock of the state and what has accrued to the state so that the rumours flying around over the debt stock of the state could be laid to rest.”

Similarly, in another motion moved by Hon. Arthur Egwim, AA ( Ideato North) state Constituency , the lawmakers also summoned Secretary to the state government , Mark Uchendu, and the Director – General of the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation, Ralph Aforaku to appear before the House (tomorrow) over alleged uncomplimentary remarks on the state Assembly House, regarding the proposed creation of new autonomous communities.

The House which appeared to be on a bullish mood also summoned 15 council chairmen to appear before it on Wednesday to explain why earlier invitations by the House to them was flagrantly disregarded.

Some of the local government affected included Aboh Mbaise; Ahiazu Mbaise; Ehime Mbano; Ideato North; Ihitte Uboama; Ikeduru; Isiala Mbano; Onuimo; Njaba; Isu Orlu; Owerri North and others.

The Lawmakers also insisted that the local government chairmen must appear alongside their Director of Administration and General Service, DAGS, as well as their treasurers.

Hon. Lawman Duruji (AA, Ehime Mbano ) state Constituency and House Committee Chairman on Local Government Affairs who moved the motion was irked that the council chairmen had undermined the House by their refusal to honour earlier invitations by the State Assembly.

According to him, “Mr Speaker, we have invited the local government chairmen, to interface with the committee on local government affairs but they have refused to honour our invitation.

“They have refused to honour this invitation. This morning 15 of them were invited to interface with this committee and only two came.

“I stand to say that this house has been undermined by these chairmen. You know too well that there is this synergy that always existed especially with the executive chairmen. We created the laws.

I don’t know why this honourable House will invite these chairmen and they will sit in their houses and refuse to honour this invitation. I want to appeal to my colleagues.

“We want them to be invited to this house and show course why they should ignore the invitation extended to them by this House.”