From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

United Nations (UN) has raised the alarm over the state of child malnutrition in the war ravaged northeast states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, stressing that the posterity of the region is under serious threat.

The UN disclosed that malnutrition is the underlying cause of nearly half of all deaths in under-five children globally and it is currently the biggest threat to child survival and development in north-east Nigeria.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said the situation of malnutrition in the northeast has assumed an alarming situation, hence the amplified call for improved local and international interventions to salvage the posterity of the northeast Nigeria.

Samuel Sesay, the UNICEF Chief of Field in Maiduguri, Borno State, told journalists at a media dialogue in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Tuesday, that years of insurgency that led to destruction of communities and displacement of its people, as well as other factors might had contributed to the devastating state of malnutrition in the northeast states.

He said: “Households in the northeast are experiencing unprecedent levels of food crisis and hunger. Household food insecurity, poor infant and young child feeding and care practices, as well as poor feeding environment, hygiene, and health services have been identified as the underlying causes of malnutrition or undernutrition in children.

“In North-East Nigeria, however, conflict, multiple displacement, destruction of sources of livelihood for households, destruction of basic infrastructure and services, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have been identified as peculiar contributors to the growing number of children affected by malnutrition or undernutrition.”

He, thus, stressed the importance of good nutrition on children’s development and it’s far-reaching impact on child education, health, adult earning power, individual and family finance, as well as the country’s economy.

“Therefore, it is unacceptable that children continue to bear the greatest burden of conflict, climate change and COVID-19. Ensuring good nutrition in children heips families and is a cheaper route to nation building.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of UNICEF to support government and non-government partners in the north-east region on early detection, referral and management of severe acute malnutrition in children.

He promised constant supply of ready-to-use therapeutic food in outpatient therapeutic feeding programme; deployment of community nutrition mobilisers in communities and IDP camps and establishment of mother-to-mother support groups.

He also said they would continue to conduct cooking demonstrations in rural communities, supplementation of children with Vitamin A, deworming prophylaxis, fortification of children diets with multiple micronutrient powder, supplementation of pregnant and lactating women with Iron and Folic acid supplements to prevent malnutrition.

He added that UNICEF will continuously advocates and works together with Government of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states for increased budgetary allocation and release of funds for nutrition, as well as multi-sectoral approach to address mainutrition by combined efforts of line ministries, notably, health, water resources, agriculture, education, commerce, animal resources, women affairs and social welfare.

He, thus, reminded journalists being the watchdog of the society of their responsibilities to bring the attention of policymakers to the nutrition crisis in north-east Nigeria, assuring that nutrition and media facilitators are ready for critical engagement to promote the well-being of conflict-affected children in the region.

