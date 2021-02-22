From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Member, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Study (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, and Vice President, IndustriALL Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu has called for impeachment of governors over security lapses in their respective States, saying that, “insecurity is unofficial class war against the poor in the country”.

Aremu, a front line trade unionist, however advised State governors to deepen community policing in their respective states instead of promoting what he called, “unhelpful “diversionary diatribes among themselves and against the Federal government”.

A two-time Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) spoke at the weekend in Kaduna on the sidelines of Special Fidahu ( Prayers) for two late Second Republic notable politicians; the former Governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and former Member of House of Representatives, Dr Janaidu Muhammed.

The prayer was hosted by Aremu, comrades and friends.

While noting that the State governors took oath on assumption of office to secure lives and property as well as public welfare, Comrade Aremu backs the call by a prominent Cleric and former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan for a “Pan-Nigerian all inclusive” approach to the security challenges.

He added that “non- performing elected leaders should quit office, failing which they should be impeached”.

“We should make it impeachment offence for any governor that fail to provide security for the people. Governors should use the same energy they use in campaigning for providing security for the people. If they cannot govern the people, they should be impeached.

“Today leaders are occupying government houses, not even wanting to vacate it. While in office they are already thinking of the next office to occupy”.

Speaking further, Aremu said, “Governors organize with all their energies and resources, campaigned to win offices, they must then stop “agonizing” in the wake of security challenges. They must organize their respective communities to proactively prevent the unacceptable carnage we are witnessing in both rural and urban centers of the State.

“Most victims of the current violent crimes are the poorest of the poor. State governors must not inadvertently fuel class war against the poor through indifference to “poor- on- poor” violence being presented as ethnic clashes in some communities”.

“Avoidable security breaches in forms of mass kidnappings of students and citizens amount to “unacceptable dereliction” of state duties”.

Paying tributes to the late politicians, Comrade Aremu observed that the times and lives of the two Second Republic politicians indicated that Nigeria was never short of selfless and patriotic leaders who he said ought to have been celebrated and acknowledged better while alive.

“All posthumous accolades are fine, but they come to naught and even political hypocrisy if the current Governors and legislators cannot lead like Jakande in securing lives and property, selflessness, disinterestedness, provision of mass housing and education for the poor, advocacy for a inited and inclusive Nigeria like Dr Jainadu” .

The Labour leader hailed Mr. Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police for “his passion for Community Policing, adding that “Community policing involving all stakeholders is a practical way of democratizing policing in a democratic system”.

He called for mass support for Nigeria Police with a view of reforming the force for better security service delivery.

“Nigeria police has come of age. Established in 1820, NPF is the largest enduring internal security institution in Africa. In a democracy, NPF is the key driver of internal security.

“Security is inherently a public good for community renaissance” because there is the need for community renaissance with all working together to find innovative ways to combat common enemies: banditry, insurgency, kidnappings and all forms of violent crimes.” Aremu said.