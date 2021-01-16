From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN), Kaduna State chapter, Pastor Shola Olatunbosun has said that the Christmas outburst on the state of the nation by the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah was in order because he spoke the minds of majority of Nigerians.

Bishop Kukah had in last Christmas message accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism among other allegations. Since then the Cleric had come under heavy criticism from different quarters cross the country.

However, Pastor Olatunbosun who was newly appointed Superintendent of Kaduna District Coordinating Council (KDCC), Christ Apostolic Church, said any person who believes in the progress of the country has no choice than to agree with Bishop Kukah on the message.

Fielding questions from Journalists shortly after he was formally inaugurated and welcomed to the service of KDCC, the Clergyman advised that people should exercise courage to speak against things that are bound to disintegrate the country.

“I think every good Nigerian who believe in Nigeria must concur with Bishop Matthew Kukah’s Christmas message because there is killing every where in the country. I agree with Bishop Kukah because there is killing in the north and I cannot speak. Most of my activities have been in the north. We must speak to rescue our nation

“Actually everybody is worried about the state of the nation, the insecurity is worrisome. But I pity President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna State Governor over insecurity. It is not always easy. No leader will be happy seeing his people being killed. As a leader I understand their feelings, it is not easy. They need our prayers to succeed. And because they have not yet succeeded, it does not mean they are not proactive. I am believing that some day all these things will become a thing of the past”.

The Apostolic Cleric said he actually sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in the country, and urged Nigerians to pray for him to overcome the ugly situation.

He said, “On prophesy of doom by some Clerics, the Bible says we should say it is well with Israel. I am not a prophet of doom. Even if we see danger coming, we should pray against it. There is no limit to what prayers can do. With prayers we can overcome national problems. It is prayer that is making us to surviving COVID-19 till today.

“When other things seem to be failing, God is the solution. So Nigerians must pray against insecurity. Only God is the way out. There is going to be spiritual growth, there is going to be academic growth, as well as general growth. I am a leader, and not a boss. I will carry my Ministers along for the progress and development of the church”.

Pastor Olatunbosun is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating 10 Districts and four centres of the church under his leadership.

Earlier, in the church auditorium, the congregation prayed for their new leader, asking God to increase him in wisdom and spiritual growth to direct them on the path of Godliness.