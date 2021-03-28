A group, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) has urged the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to speak the truth only on matters seriously affecting the nation.

“Nothing else can save Nigeria,” it said, “except a wholesome reconstruction of the polity by convening a constitutional conference that would throw up a new people’s constitution affirmed at a referendum, a fresh constitution anchored on true federalism and power devolution.”

In a release, the IYM founder, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, urged elders from the North to desist from dancing “around the inevitable restructuring of the polity that would save Nigeria, if Nigeria would survive.

“The truth is the truth,” he said. “Shying away from the truth is unhelpful.

Advising that the country “sits down” to sincerely appraise the way forward, isn’t enough; shying away from the truth, isn’t very helpful. The days of decorating the needful with diplomatic language, is long gone. We have entered “injury time.” We must tell ourselves the truth only, if Nigeria should be healed.”

He noted that “no rational person believes Nigeria will survive without a new people’s constitution affirmed at a referendum. Delay to set the ball rolling is the big issue today.” The he asked: “Why are some people still humouring themselves, talking about constitutional amendment by the National Assembly? Why are leaders and elders across board silent and reluctant to speak up? This is the plain truth today, why Nigerians are worried?

He noted that the unholy silence by Aso Rock, confirms Nigerians worst fears.