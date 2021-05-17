From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Twelve governors among 15 elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one deputy governor are currently holding meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, towards reviewing the current state of the nation.

The meeting is expected to further review issues of national security and the economy, as well as also fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The meeting, which started at about 1:30p.m at the Conference Centre, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, is being hosted by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and it is being chaired by the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

The PDP governors that are also in attendance are the vice chairman of the forum and Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Ahmad Fintiri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Duoye For (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Godwin Onadeko (Edo), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers). Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State is being represented by his deputy, Aliyu Gusau.

The governors that have not arrived at the venue are Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, and Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade.

Chairman of the forum, Tambuwal, who addressed journalists before the commencement of the meeting, said the press would be briefed after the meeting.