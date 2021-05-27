From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, said Nigerians are desirous of a national dialogue to chart a new course for the country.

The governor said national dialogue was crucial for the continued existence of the country.

He stated this while receiving members of the Senate Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution led by Deputy Senate Majority Leader and Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial district, Prof. Ajayi Borrofice.

He charged the committee to address the minds and concerns of Nigerians as it commences its public hearing. The governor lamented that the people are losing confidence in the country because a number of issues have been allowed to fester for too long.

While reiterating his unwavering commitment to the unity of the nation, Governor Akeredolu noted that issues of insecurity and true federalism have affected many things in the county, including the trust of the people.

“I kept making a case anytime I have the opportunity. My circumstance cannot make me believe in secession. My wife is from the South East. My sons married from other regions outside the South West. But strong points have been made. Everybody wants to see fairness and federalism. Those are the areas – is this how to run a federal government? Is it an inclusive one? How do we have fair representation? People are worried. This constitution review, your efforts, I pray it should be accepted. Our people believe that there must be dialogue. People are saying ‘we want national dialogue.’ How we convoke it, I don’t know. I believe those are issues we must look at,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anglican Bishop of Diocese of Amichi, Anambra State, Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be transparent and take full charge of Nigeria and address the current insecurity ravaging the country or resign.

He also absolved the people of South East and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of any involvement in the security challenges, especially burning of police stations and killing of security agents in region, alleging d that mercenaries might have been hired from outside to destabilise peace of the zone.

Ikeakor made the comments while addressing journalists in a pre-synod press conference held at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Ebenato, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the State. The cleric insisted that Nigerians would want to know who between the President and the Presidency was in charge of the affairs of the country.

“Nigeria is at the crossroads; security has collapsed, education has collapsed, medical health system is in shambles. It is not only shameful, but also extremely embarrassing that our leaders, including Mr President still travel overseas to seek medical care. Why can’t they fix our hospitals like what they see and use overseas.

“The President, if he is still there, because we are confused on who is in charge, we do not know if the country is ruled by the President or the Presidency. Who is really in charge. People are being killed and places burnt, yet the President has not visited any of the states involved.”