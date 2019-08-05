Chinelo Obogo

A coalition of 406 youth groups in Nigeria and the Diaspora have called on President Muhammdu Buhari to immediately save the country from collapse by convening a national dialogue to proffer solutions to the nation’s problems.

The groups, under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Forum (NENYLF), also appealed to Buhari to order the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore, who was detained by the Department of State Security (DSS), for planning a ‘Revolution Now’ movement protest.

In a joint statement signed by Alhaji Yerima Shettima of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF); Oladotun Hassan, president of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide; Okechukwu Isiguzoro, president General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and Pereotubo Oweilaemi, president, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, the coalition said the country now faces signs of anarchy and no responsible government can continue to fold its arms as if all is well.

They demanded a national dialogue to immediately salvage the nation from collapse. The coalition decried the crippling effect of corruption on the economy, political rifts, continued attacks by armed bandits and terrorists, kidnappings and killing of Nigerians across the nation.

“We are more informed and learned to see daily threats as an invitation to anarchy and civil disturbances precipitating our urgent and immediate call on President Muhammadu Buhari alongside 36 states governors to jointly proffer short and long-term solutions aimed at rebuilding confidence and patriotism, developing economic master plan and innovative poverty alleviation programmes in Nigeria,” the coalition said.

It further stated that steps must be taken urgently to protect the rights of the citizens, preserve constitutional authority and sovereignty of the government. It urged the authorities to ensure that the various regions of the country do not remain breeding grounds for terrorism, kidnapping, and killings.

“We shall be demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari sets all machineries of government in motion to kick start the convocation of a national dialogue before October 1 Independence Day celebration.

“This should be a no-holds-barred dialogue predicated on discussing critical areas of our national lives, in order to guarantee national security, peace, economic growth and political stability and development of Nigeria,” the groups said.