Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Christian and Islamic communities of other ethnic nationalities living in Enugu State have called on other states in the country to emulate the peaceful disposition of Enugu state, to lift Nigeria out of her present disastrous situation.

They also urged the Governors of other states across the country to copy the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi which had made the state outstanding and most peaceful in Nigeria.

Speaking a Sallah dinner/meeting put together by an illustrious son of Enugu state and the Chief Executive Officer of Ansar Technology Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Ahmad Ibrahim Nnaji at his Enugu resident at the weekend, to preach peace and unity among Nigerians, the people said there was no reason to fight and kill each other when God blessed the country with all she needed to be great.

The Chief Imam of Enugu state, Zurkallah Sa’id who commended the convener, Alhaji Ibrahim Nnaji for gathering them together to promote peace and unity of the country, wished that such could be done in other states in Nigeria.

He said, “Enugu state is really a peaceful state and I can say it is the most peaceful state in Nigeria. I don’t know why the situation in the rest of the states is quite different from Enugu. Enugu believes that anyone that comes to them is welcomed because he is a Nigerian and because they are also Nigerians they are brothers and sisters, so they always accommodate one another.

“But in other states of Nigeria, I don’t know what is causing the things that we hear and what we even see. But in Enugu, everything is moving well because they do understand that those that are with them are Nigerians like them so they accommodate them and they are free with them even people of different religions interact to create peace and that is why peace is prevailing in Enugu state more that the other states, so I call on other states to emulate Enugu state so that we will have peace in Nigeria.”

Corroborating him, Head of Yoruba Community Enugu state, Chief Ade-Johnson Adeyemi who said he had lived in Enugu for 40 years and is married to an Igbo woman urged other states in Nigeria to embrace peaceful co-existence like the Igboas exemplified by Enugu state.

He said, “Enugu state is a very peaceful state and outside my place, I am from Ondo state, I will love to live in Enugu state and remain in Enugu. So Enugu is a very peaceful state and have very loving set of people, they don’t discriminate whether you are Hausa, Yoruba or any other tribe. We stand by the Igbo and we do not see anything that should break Nigeria into pieces. We love ourselves.”

Also speaking, the Sarkin Yaki Hausawa, Enugu state, Ibrahim Samaila, while thanking the conver for his good thought said, “I want to thank Allah who gave us this opportunity to gather here in other to talk of the peace and unity and peaceful coexistence within diverse community living in Enugu state and Nigeria.

“This gathering has taught me a lot and I have seen that we cannot live without each other. We need each other, Igbo man, Hausa man, Fulani man, Yoruba man, so that we can make one Nigeria. There is no way we can live in a different nation, God has created us to be one here so we need to unite so that we can develop this nation and meet the potential of the resources God has blessed us with.”

Earlier, the convener/host, Alhaji Ibrahim Nnaji had said that the purpose of the meeting was to call all Christian and Islamic communities together in Enugu state to celebrate Eld-Fitri, using the medium to preach peace and unity among Nigerians.

He said, “So today, I tried to bring them together because Enugu is a peaceful state, so that we can maintain the peace and see how we can extend the peace to other states in Nigeria.”