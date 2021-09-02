From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), has frowned at what it called poor handling of the security situation in the country, saying the Federal Government appears to be treating the situation with cuddling gloves despite widespread killings and kidnapping.

TMG’s Chairman, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, called on government to be more decisive in bringing perpetrators to justice.

He said: “We expect that government would nip the security issue in the bud and tow an acceptable and less divisive path of bringing a lasting end to the security challenges that presently bedevil the country. We, however, note with concern that the Federal Government and military have been treating the issue of our national security with levity while all geopolitical zones continue to bleed in a manner that portends grave danger to our hard-hard-earned democracy.”

Rafsanjani, who faulted the electoral process which is constantly marred by violence, called on government to fix the shameful act ahead of the 2023 general election.

“The electoral processes have had their share of violence with the secessionist movement calling for a boycott of the election with threats to disrupt the poll, thugs razing down electoral management offices, killing of security personnel, burning of police stations and kidnapping of election officials.

“There is a pervasive atmosphere of uncertainty as to when the government will address the cases of banditry and kidnapping that have engulfed the country.

“TMG calls on the government to urgently address our multifaceted security challenges before the conduct of the 2023 election to prevent voter apathy that may arise due to the inability of voters to travel to exercise their civic rights, the safety of electoral materials and election officials and the credibility of election results,” he said.

In addition, he called on state governors to give a free hand to local government chairmen to operate in order to deepen democracy.

He said: “TMG sees this as rape of local governance that portends grave danger for participatory democracy, accountability and rural development.

“We call on the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, political parties and relevant stakeholders to join voices in ensuring that credible LGA elections are prioritized and conducted as at when due and reforms should be put in place for local institutional strengthening and framework for local government development.

“It is also of great concern that the autonomy of states judiciaries and Houses of Assembly are yet to take effect.

“This has continued to fuel disregard for the rule of law and court orders. Without the autonomy, separation of powers and checks and balances in Nigeria will remain only on paper as the executive continues to technically wield the powers of the other two arms of government.”

In conclusion, he cautioned government against using security agencies to intimidate and harass citizens who voicing out against injustice and the hard economic reality, stressing that government should listen to them and take into cognizance their plights.

“TMG condemns the ongoing attempts to use agencies that are paid from the taxpayer’s funds of Nigerians to intimidate the citizenry.

“The barbaric use of security forces to intimidate fellow citizens is unacceptable.

“We, therefore, call on the government to immediately bring to a halt the ongoing intimidation of citizens who are expressing their fundamental rights of opinion on national issues across the country.

“We make bold to say that the government is further eroding its legitimacy as long as it continues to use the military and other security agencies to intimidate and harass fellow Nigerians.

“This brazen infringement on the fundamental rights and civil liberties of Nigerians is a recipe for chaos and anarchy.

“This is an unfortunate return to those despicable days of the military when the goons of state were used to attempt a rollback of civil liberties and freedom.

“Thankfully, the forces of history were on the side of the Nigerian people. The heroic sacrifices of courageous Nigerians ensured that the military was chased out of the political space to the barracks, where they rightfully belong under full civilian control.

“The result is the current democracy that Nigerians enjoy today, despite all its many flaws,” he submitted.

