From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nigerian leaders, majorly chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) comprising the Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fasola among others will discuss the sustainability of Nigeria as a united nation at an event billed for Thursday this week in Abuja.

The Kano State governor will give a keynote address to be dissected by a five-man discussants comprising the former governor of Imo state, Minister of Works and Housing, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, Minister of State Federal Capital Territory, Hajia (Dr.) Ramatu Tijjani -Aliyu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The public lecture series, a brain- child of the APC Press Corps is aimed at contributing to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.

Titled “Sustaining United and Indivisible Nigeria: A myth or Reality”, the organisers disclosed that the APC Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni will be Chairman of the occasion.

Other prominent Nigerians expected to speak at the event include; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister Trade and Investment, former governor Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timiprye Sylva, Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Hon. James Faleke, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman, among others.

According to the statement; “The public lecture series is aimed at providing workable template options for effective good governance and serve as a medium for the deepening of democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia and economy.

“Report and suggestions on the lecture will be made available to the party and interested members of the public,” the statement read.

On the choice of Governor Ganduje as the keynote speaker, the organisers, in the statement noted that the Governor’s impeccable political antecedent and being an active participant in the on-going Nigerian project was considered.

“In discussing Nigeria’s diversity, we believe that Governor Ganduje has a lot of experience to share with Nigerians. Being a product of the premier University of Ibadan though born in Kano. It is also a fact that Governor Ganduje’s daughter married a Yoruba man. In addition, Dr. Ganduje’s networks of closed friends and associates are mostly from the South-east and South-south,” the statement read.