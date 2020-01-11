Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has said that he is satisfied with President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the country’s affairs.

Akande, however, declined to speak on Amotekun, the South-West’s newly commissioned security outfit aimed at curbing the menace of insecurity in the region.

The former Osun State Governor spoke exclusively with Sunday Sun in Abuja during the wedding Fatiha of Abubakar Sadiq Ribadu and Mahmud Nuhu Ribadu, sons of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

While Abubakar Sadiq Ribadu was joined with Dr Hafsat Abubakar Jijiwa, Mahmud Nuhu Ribadu wedded Aminatu Aliyu Ismaila.

Present at the An-Nur Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja, venue of the wedding prayers, were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Also present were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Femi Otedola.

Also in attendance were Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; former Governors Aliyu Wammako, Danjuma Goje, Ali Modu Sheriff, Ibikunle Amosun, Jibrilla Bindow; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Pantami, EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu and his immediate predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde, among other highly prominent Nigerians.

Prominent guests at the wedding Fatiha of Nihu Ribadu’s sons:

Asked by Sunday Sun if he was happy with happenings in the country, Akande said: “I am happy with Buhari in power.”

Earlier, Akande said Ribadu was a good and gentleman, admonishing the newly wedded to live peacefully in love.

Speaking with Sunday Sun, Ribadu who could not hide his emotions, said he was very excited and grateful over the turnout for the wedding of his children.

Ribadu told the couples that it was visible that there was a heavy burden on them, adding that the whole world was watching them.

“They will not disappoint me. They should do well. The marriage institution is an ongoing thing and it is part of life. And so far, so good, we are grateful to God to witness a thing like this,” Ribadu said.

While advising the newly wedded couples to imbibe the virtue of patience, Ribadu said a high quality of patience, persistence and restraint will see them through their marriage.

The former EFCC Chairman called on couples experiencing difficulties in their marriages to be tolerant of each other, saying that when couples live together, there was no way there would not be problems.

“There is no way for you not to have problems. When you live together, you are bound to have issues and challenges. But what matters is how you manage it,” Ribadu said.

Also speaking, the immediate past Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Andy Ubah, said the turnout showed that Ribadu is a good man.

“Well, you can see how it is, that he is a good man, that is why he has good people around him,” Uba said.

Uba advised the couples to live peacefully, to believe in God, adding that once there is God in their midst, God will help them.