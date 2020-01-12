Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, yesterday, said he was satisfied with President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the nation’s affairs.

Akande, however, declined to speak on Amotekun, the South West’s newly commissioned security outfit aimed at curbing the menace of insecurity in the region.

The former Osun State Governor spoke exclusively with Sunday Sun in Abuja during the wedding fatiha of Abubakar Sadiq Ribadu and Mahmud Nuhu Ribadu, sons of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While Abubakar Sadiq Ribadu was joined with Dr Hafsat Abubakar Jijiwa, Mahmud Nuhu Ribadu wedded Aminatu Aliyu Ismaila.

Present at the An-Nur Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja, venue of the wedding prayers were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Also present were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his friend, Femi Otedola.

Asked by Sunday Sun if he was happy with happenings in the country, Akande said: “I am happy with Buhari in power.”

Earlier in his remarks, Akande, who had described Ribadu as a good and gentle man, admonished the newly wedded to live peacefully in love.

Speaking with Sunday Sun, Ribadu who could not hide his emotions, said he was very excited and grateful over the turnout for the wedding of his children.

Ribadu told the new couples that it was visible that there was a heavy burden on them, adding that the whole world was watching them..