By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, at the weekend, poured encomium on former President Goodluck Jonathan for his leadership style while he held sway as president of the country.

An elated Ndume who spoke at the weekend in Abuja during the opening of Dr Physiq Health and Wellness Centre and the

presentation of the book, ‘Everything Heals’ authored by Dr Susana Adams, also said it was God who made it possible for him to attend the event having been released from Nigerian Correctional Service Medial Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, a day earlier.

He appreciated Jonathan, saying that “you never know what you have until you lose it.”

Speaking further, Ndume also said “I think Nigerians know that you don’t value what you have until you lose that thing.”

Ndume added: “We thank God for your life and you have changed the political culture and landscape of this country.

“You don’t know how great you are in the eyes of those that were skeptical, those that don’t know you, those that did not come close to you, but now, honestly, I am one of those that used to criticise you very well. But I would say it was constructive more.

“But even then, I remember. Let me share this story with you. In 2011, I had a breakfast with Mr President on 20th November or 21st and I was accused of sponsoring Boko Haram. But he was saying kai, but the man doesn’t…

“I went to SSS and I was detained for 30 days. I went to court for six years and when I was vindicated, I had the opportunity to run into him too. He said Ndume, you have been patient and God has vindicated you, take this as a part of blessing from the Almighty.

“And he was genuinely speaking to me and I believe in that. He was a good president, but Nigeria being what it is, it is a different thing entirely. But like I said, he has left a landmark in this country.”

In her remarks, Adams explained the usefulness of alternative medicine, saying it has been playing an important role in the healing industry for centuries.

Adams who also said the popularity of alternative medicine was showing no sign of slowing down, disclosed that she wrote the book to dispel misconception about alternative medicine.

Adams further said alternative medicine is safe, even much more than the mainstream medicine.