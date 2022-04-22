From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), has decried the spate of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, nepotism and the pardon of two former governors of Plateau and Taraba States, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, adding that the country is bleeding.

CHRICED’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Zikirullahi, at a press addressed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, further condemned the prolonged strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

Zikirullahi, who urged Nigerians to be circumspect in electing leaders in next year’s general elections, begged God “not to install in power in 2023 those who will show us no mercy.”

He said: “It is evident that our dear country Nigeria is bleeding at multiple points.

“Debt pileup, unbridled corruption, and oil theft at an industrial scale have continued to ravage our economy and rob us of the benefits of rising crude oil prices.

“Banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping across the country continue to claim the lives of innocent Nigerians; communities are routinely attacked, displaced, and forced to flee for safety and abandon their livelihoods.

“Nowhere is safe in today’s Nigeria except the heavily guarded government houses. And no one is safe, only the heavily protected elected and appointed government officials, while ordinary Nigerians either hand over to God in prayers or resort to feeble self-help.

“Amidst this, this administration aggressively pursues an agenda to gag free speech and convert every voice of reason into an opposition and state enemy that must be vanquished.

“CHRICED joins millions of well-meaning Nigerians to commend our gallant soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this nation. Your sacrifice in defense of our sovereignty and democracy will never be in vain.

“We stand with the thousands of survivors of bandits and terrorist attacks, from Giwa local council in Kaduna, where 50 people were killed, to Tsafe local government area, in Zamfara state, where bandits killed about 200 people, to Lavun local government area in Niger State where terrorists attacked and killed innocent citizens in a coordinated attack across 13 villages.”

On the economy, he said, “The sorry state of the economy, high unemployment, and the prohibitively high cost of living are markers of the economic woes of Nigerians as a result of the poor economic decisions of this administration.

“According to a recent report, Nigeria is still the poverty capital of the world. Over 40% of the total population lives in extreme poverty.

“According to the world bank, 1 in every 4 Nigerian live below a dollar per day. Unemployment stood at 33.3% in Q4, 2020; the 4th highest rate globally after South Africa, Angola, and Namibia.

“Youth unemployment is estimated at over 45%. CHRICED decries the government’s lack of concrete action to stem inflationary pressures that have driven the prices of food and other essential commodities and services out of reach of the average citizen.

“The environment is harsh, expensive, and unsustainable for businesses that attempt to produce or provide services.

“Epileptic electricity supply, high fuel costs for generators, multiple taxations, and the free fall of our currency, the Naira, have contributed to many small businesses’ demise.

“The government has remained aloof and passive in the face of these difficulties.”

Speaking on education, “It is a similar story of woes brought on by poor governance in the education sector.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February 14, 2022, due to the government’s failure to honor agreements signed with the union.

“The strike has halted teaching and research across all public universities, thus suspending the lives of thousands of students at considerable cost to their struggling parents.

“It is irresponsible and shameful for an elected government to continue to play yoyo with the future of its youths and low-income families who cannot afford the exorbitant fees charged by private universities.

“CHRICED, therefore, urges the government to reconsider and change its tactics. The current minister of education has shown a total lack of interest in our education sector.

“His disrespect for ASUU and the student association will never bring a solution to this current quagmire.

“The minister has no place in the education sector. It is time President Buhari took personal responsibility for the minister’s failure and immediately appoint a more serious hand to steer the negotiations and bring a quick solution to this protracted crisis in higher education in Nigeria.”